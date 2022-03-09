Feb. 26, the Eustis-based Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation held what it hopes is the first of many Indigo Bluegrass BBQ events, and more than $12,000 was raised for the center’s Eastern Indigo Snake program.
Some 130 guests were there, enjoying tasty BBQ and the bluegrass sounds of FiddleRat and Blackwater Creek. Those interested also received tours of the facility, which houses a variety of snake species that are used for educational purposes, in addition to the indigo snakes that are part of its breeding program.
About 30 silent auction items were sold, including a pair of one snake’s naturally shed fangs, along with a pair of earrings made from a rattlesnake’s fangs and other snake-related items, according to Sydney Seng, the center’s registrar and social media coordinator.
“It was an absolutely fantastic day, and we are already starting to plan next year’s Indigo Bluegrass BBQ – and we hope it will be an even bigger event then this year’s,” Seng said in an email recapping the event.
The eastern indigo snake is North America’s largest non-venomous snake, and due primarily to habitat loss and human disturbance, it is federally designated as threatened. The center has a robust breeding program and works with partner organizations to release young indigo snakes bred at the site into wild, protected areas where the species once thrived.
Check out the OCIC Facebook page for more information.