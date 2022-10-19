Fall festivals are back, with a variety of fun activities for kids and adults. Here’s a sampling of some of the events across the area.
The 19th annual Long & Scott Farms corn maze and pumpkin patch, which runs through Dec. 11, features a dinosaur theme throughout the main 6.5-acre maze. A less rigorous half-acre mini maze is perfect for kids, offering a shorter journey, fortune-telling and fun facts about different types of farming.
Scott’s Country Market is open and ready to supply fresh vegetables and other tasty products, too.
During Public Day, Oct. 22, music will be provided by country music band Cold Crick and the event will run 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Scott’s Maze Adventures include night mazes: Oct. 22, Country Night and Oct. 29, Family Friendly Halloween Night, 6–10 p.m. each day.
Advance reservations are recommended, especially for groups. Find Long & Scott Farms at 26216 County Road 448A in Mount Dora. Visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.
Bountiful Farms has its first fall festival this month, with family fun at the farm last weekend and this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21–23. The farm has a pumpkin patch, food, sweets, craft vendors, bounce houses, a fun maze, fall plants for sale, photo ops in the sunflower field and more, Friday and Saturday, 3–7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Bountiful Farms is located at 27314 County Road 33 in Okahumpka. Call 352-978-5904, email bountifulfarmsinc@gmail.com or visit http://bountifulfarmsinc.com.
Sunsational Farms in Umatilla is celebrating the season with a few events, including the Oct. Fall Festival including a pumpkin patch, carnival games, a bee train and more. Then, its 4th annual “tent or treat” will be held Oct. 29, the farm’s version of a trunk or treat. Visitors are encouraged to arrive in costume and get photos in front of the farm’s iconic Big Orange, which has been transformed into a giant jack-o’-lantern.
Sunsational Farms is located at 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla.
Amber Brooke Farms is offering a Fall Festival Oct. 22–23, as well as its Not-So-Scary Halloween weekend Oct. 29–30, featuring a 1-acre pumpkin patch maze and more. Visit https://amberbrookefarms.com/events/category/eustis-event-calendar/2022-10 for admission fee information.
In addition to those fun farm events, Oct. 22 also is the day for the Fall Fest in Eustis and a Halloween party in Lady Lake.
The Eustis Fall Fest in Eustis is a great way to celebrate autumn with its kids’ activities, a costume contest, food trucks and vendors and more, 3–7 p.m. in Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive. Register for the costume contest at https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Fall-Festival-2022.
The Not Too Scary Halloween Party in Lady Lake includes a costume contest, games, treats and more to celebrate the spooky season, 6–8 p.m. at Guava Street Athletic Complex Junior Field, Hermosa Street in Lady Lake. The festivities are sponsored by Lady Lake Parks & Recreation, Lady Lake Historical Society Museum, Lady Lake Police Department, Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce and more.
Oct. 29, the 8th annual Clermont Harvest Festival will feature an impressive 200 vendors and food trucks, children’s games and trick-or-treating, a costume contest, DJ music and stage performances. The fun is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Clermont. Visit https://clermontdowntown.com/events.
In addition, the 15th Annual Pumpkin Patch by the East Lake County Chamber of Commerce has pumpkins for sale, a pumpkin train hosted by the Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America and other fun fall activities. Visit 24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 460) in Sorrento.
Whatever you choose to do, there’s plenty of options to enjoy this festive fall time, when temperatures drop a bit and pumpkins and scarecrows remind us f the changing of the seasons. Enjoy!