The Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter will host guest speaker Anthony Morrison, two-time senior social media producer for Good Morning America, in an interactive chat June 16 via Zoom.
The virtual program will be held at noon. It is free for FPRA members and $10 for the public. Reserve your spot online at bit.ly/GMASocial.
As a key player for synergy across the overall ABC News and ABC News Digital eco-system, Morrison produces and curates breaking news content across all platforms and works internally with Walt Disney Studios and Disney+ to deliver content.