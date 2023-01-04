Thanks to a website refresh, visitors to SSA.gov will see a new look to the Social Security Administration’s homepage and application processes.
“SSA.gov is visited by over 180 million people per year and it is one of our most important tools for providing efficient and equitable access to service,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration. “Whether providing service in person or online, our goal is to help people understand what they may qualify for and seamlessly transition them to an application process.”
The redesign is intended to provide a clear path to the tasks customers need to accomplish, according to the SSA. Many of the most visited sections of SSA.gov are now live with a more user-friendly and task-based approach. New pages and improvements based on public feedback will continue to be unveiled in the coming months.
Visitors to SSA.gov can use interactive tools to check eligibility for benefits, save time on Social Security Number (SSN) and card online services, start an application for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and apply for Social Security benefits and other online services.
For most benefits, people can apply online or start an application online. In many cases, there are no forms to sign. The agency will review the application and reach out with questions or for more information.
Visit www.ssa.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services. The agency encourages people without a mySocialSecurity account to create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.