“How Soil Microorganisms Benefit Our Plants” is the topic of a Nov. 14 program hosted by the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society.
“The underground world is a complex makeup of plants, water, gases, nutrients, animals and microscopic organisms. Without any one of these, the ecosystem suffers and affects our plants ability to survive,” organizers say.
This program will be presented by University of Central Florida master’s degree graduate Sarah Harttung at Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E. CR 44, Eustis, at 2 p.m.