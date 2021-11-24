Sol De Mexico is located at 125 N Bay St. in Eustis, but it might as well be located in its namesake. Customers are surrounded by beautiful vibrant colors, which makes it feel like they’re inside an actual pueblo.
Melina De La Paz and her husband, Ramon, have owned and operated the establishment since August 2009. Melina comes from Guanajuato, a city with colors and neighborhoods that match that of the restaurant’s interior.
“We wanted to bring people a piece of Mexico. The colors, the feeling you get when you step inside – it’s the vibe that you feel. We want people to experience all of it. We didn’t want people to just taste it, but to have the whole experience,” said Melina.
Ramon comes from a household of 15 and has always been part of family gatherings, which food plays a key role in.
“It’s a big part of who we are, the food,” said Melina.
The couple moved from Mexico to the United States in 1996, and lived in north Orlando until they made their way to Eustis. But they always noticed that something was missing – local, authentic Mexican food.
“We love Eustis, it’s a small town, and everyone is very friendly,” Melina said. “They have really welcomed us, and we are so grateful.”
Although they both always wanted to run a restaurant, they never had the experience of owning a dining establishment. They held off until the perfect opportunity presented itself. Once they found it and opened the restaurant’s doors, the De La Pazs have been serving up authentic and delicious Mexican food ever since.
Among local favorites are their Carne Asada, Chimichangas, Parillada, Fish Tacos and more.
“We feel so proud. Everywhere we go, people always tell me, ‘Oh, I was there last week with my family,’ and I love asking ‘How was it?’” Melina said. “I love hearing what they say. It’s wonderful, we are very proud.”
Although the restaurant was closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, the business stayed afloat thanks to loyal customers.
“It was not the same, of course, but we always had people supporting us, and that was such a blessing,” Melina said.
The De La Paz family also serves the city with its community work. In addition to being part of the local Chamber of Commerce, they also love to support local schools. Students of the month get their dinner comped for a job well done, and sports teams from basketball to football also receive support from the restaurant.
“They give to us, so we have to give back. It’s what’s fair; it’s just right,” Melina said.
Sol De Mexico is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.soldemexicorestaurant.com or call 352-357-0259.
“We’re very grateful to our customers for all the support they’ve given us. We’re very grateful,” Melina said.