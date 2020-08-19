Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) recently launched the Lake County Solar Co-op to help Lake County residents go solar. Partnering on the co-op are the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, Poder Latinx, Sierra Club Central Florida Group and the Trout Lake Nature Center.
“The co-op will enable Lake County homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Heaven Campbell, associate Florida program director for SUN. “Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly.”
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Lake County. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to ensure competitive pricing and quality solar installations.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
SUN has hosted 57 solar co-ops in Florida since 2015. According to the group’s estimates, the 1,718 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent: 16 thousand kW of solar power, $36.8 million in local solar spending, and more than 551.4 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets.
SUN has been hosting free information sessions to educate community members about solar energy and the co-op. upcoming sessions will be Aug. 26 and Sept. 17, both at 6 p.m.
Register at solarunitedneighbors.org/florida/events. For more information, visit solarunitedneighbors.org/lake.