Actress Ingrid Bergman died on Aug. 29, 1982, on her 67th birthday. Also, pop star Michael Jackson was born this day in Gary, Indiana, in 1958. Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005, and was among one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history. Nearly 50 levee and flood walls failed, causing widespread flooding and loss of life.
Thurgood Marshall becomes the first African American Supreme Court Judge on Aug. 30, 1967. He retired after 24 years of service due to health reasons.
Aug. 31, 1887, Thomas Edison receives a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph and in 1955, William Cobb demonstrates the world’s first solar-powered car.
Sept. 2, 1945, a formal signing of Japan’s unconditional surrender was held aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. This brought an end to World War Two.
On Sept. 3, 1777, the Stars and Stripes flies in battle for the first time during a skirmish at Cooch’s Bridge, Delaware. This same date in 1783 marked the end of the American Revolution when the Treaty of Paris was signed. It signified America’s status as a free nation. Great Britain formally recognized the independence of its former 13 colonies and boundaries of the new republic were agreed upon.
Sept. 4, 1951, President Harry S. Truman makes the very first transcontinental television broadcast and this day in 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz wins his seventh gold medal in the Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany.
