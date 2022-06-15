Fishing is a favorite recreational activity for many people in Florida, but how much do we know about the state of freshwater fisheries across the state?
June 17 at Trout Lake Nature Center, Kyle Miller, a biological scientist stationed at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Eustis Research Station, will share information on the state of our fisheries, which helps us know what needs to be protected and can help determine how to protect them.
Miller’s presentation, “Delving into Freshwater Fisheries,” is part of the nature center’s regular monthly Friday Night Naturalist series and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Miller, who is an avid fisherman, has been studying the state of our freshwater systems for many years and will share his insights at the program.
“This is your chance to learn about some new fishing spots along with what every angler can do to improve our aquatic systems,” the nature center says.
The program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to help with future programs. Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
To learn more about this program, call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.