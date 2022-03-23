Soul-sucking relationships don’t just happen. We foster them. Whether we’re with someone we thought we could fix as though they were an old house with a cracked foundation or we’re with someone who berates us to make himself/herself feel better, we chose that relationship.
We chose these people out of the issues of our own hearts.
The Bible says out of the heart the mouth speaks. It stands to reason that we work out of the conditions of our hearts as well. There was something broken in us when we gravitated toward this person, and vice versa, there was something about this person that drew us in, made us believe things could be good with them.
Perhaps they became an addiction.
Someone to depend upon for our self-worth.
Someone to tear down and apologize to on loop.
When we believe we aren’t good enough, we may get involved with someone even more broken than we are in order to prove it to ourselves. Even if we’re unconscious about it.
When I chose my husband, I wanted him to fulfill me, but he didn’t have that capability. Number one, fulfillment is God’s job. Number two, Mark had his own deep-seated insecurities. It wasn’t until I learned my true value in God that I liked myself enough to stop putting demands on him.
Whatever stage or phase we’re in with this soul-sucking relationship, we have an opportunity to work on our relationship with us first and foremost; to develop our self-worth in God through Jesus Christ.
2nd Corinthians 5:21 goes into detail about how God sent His Son to the cross so that we’d be made righteous in exchange for our unbelief. (Biblical unbelief: Any belief contrary to God’s Word.)
The good news is there’s nothing we can do to mess up righteousness.
At the end of the day, unless we’re comfortable with who we are, our relationships will continue to be a thorn in our sides. We will keep trying to change our significant other before we look in the mirror and allow ourselves to be transformed by God’s grace.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Be kind to yourself through the evaluating process and prioritize your relationship to God and yourself.
2. Place your relationship on the shelf so you can concentrate on you. This doesn’t mean you ignore the person, but rather hold space for you and God to communicate daily.
3. Meditate on what God says about you. The Bible is full of amazing descriptions. Ferret them out for yourself to see that you’re prized above rubies and pearls and much, much more.
When you get your value from who you are, rather than who you’re with, you will engage in a richer fulfillment. Perhaps your spouse will recognize the change in you like mine did and strike out on their own God relationship journey. If you’re not married and go through this process, you will eventually seek someone who has a healthy mindset. Someone capable of growing with you. A relationship that is equally 100% on both sides.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.