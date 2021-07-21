Kim Dixon and family celebrated the grand opening of their new business, Southern Magnolia Company, last week. They chose to open July 15 to honor her deceased brother, Dylan, who was born on that date.
The quaint boutique carries unique men and women’s clothing and accessories, as well as name brands such as Grunt Style and Columbia. They also custom design Starbucks cups and tumblers, as well as vinyl Yeti cups.
There is also a children’s line, which is housed in the same building but under a separate business entity, called Simply Precious Children.
The family also owns Mason Dixon Contracting, located next door.
Kim moved to Umatilla in 1996 and both of her biological children, Patrick and Sean, graduated from Umatilla High School. She is currently a guardianship mom of a boy and three girls. Kim loves children and has fostered over 50 children in four years. This is one busy lady!
Southern Magnolia Co. is located at 211 N Central Ave. in Umatilla.