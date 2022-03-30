Through April 25, all Florida students in kindergarten through fifth grade can participate in Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez’s Florida Space Art Contest.
This year’s theme is “Florida is the Place for Space: Celebrating Florida’s Contributions to Space Travel and Exploration.” Students are to submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on that theme.
Submissions will be in to two categories, one for kindergarten through second grade and the other for grades three through five.
Five original art pieces will be selected from each category, with a grand prize winner selected from each group.
“This is an exciting opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and artistic talent while highlighting Florida’s iconic space coast, space travel, and exploration. I look forward to seeing all the submissions that, no doubt, will be out of this world,” Nuñez said.
Visit https://floridaspaceart.com.