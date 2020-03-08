An All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner will be held at the Cassia Community Club on Saturday, March 7 th, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm. The delicious meal will feature spaghetti with homemade sauce, garlic bread, salad, and tea or coffee all for $6.50.
Take out and desserts to purchase will be available.
The Cassia Community Club is located at 29245 State Road 44, Eustis, Florida and is accepting new members.
The Club offers supper, Bluegrass, Oldies, Gospel or Country music the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Bluegrass music is offered the third Saturday. Call 352-589-8008 for answers to your questions.