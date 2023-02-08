The fundraising event Sparkle returns to Umatilla Feb. 18 with a packed afternoon of fellowship and fun for women and girls.
The annual event raises funds to help women and children in the Lake County area, according to Linda Smith of HeartSisters, which is organizing the program.
“We are expecting between 300-400 gals in attendance,” she said. “It will be a fun day for the ladies and the little girls.”
This year’s theme is “SPARKLE with HOPE!”
According to Smith, “There will be beautiful baskets in a raffle, a silent auction and lots of surprises. Ladies, invite your daughters, moms, sisters, nannas, girlfriends, neighbors….all ladies are welcome! The little girls will love the kids table as they begin the day with sparkly nails, face, hair, and surprises.”
Guest speaker will be Barbara Beck, former TV host on The Good Life 45 channel, producer of a Christian talk show, “Welcome Home” and a women’s panel show, “Current.”
Guest soloist is Leslie Crutcher, who has been singing since the age of 8, has written and produced numerous musical projects and has recorded three gospel CDs.
Also, featured guests will be the young dancers from the Dance Depot, directed by Jolene Coates. Carolyn Pankalla returns as mistress of ceremonies.
Sparkle begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or by calling or texting Linda Smith at 765-425-3450 or emailing lsmith4447@yahoo.com.
Those ages 14 and under will be admitted free.
HeartSisters is a local organization for women of all ages, faiths and walks of life: “We meet together for fun, fellowship, encouragement and support. Our motto is ‘Women helping women…changing the world, one heart at a time.”’
The event will be held at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla, 550 Hatfield Drive in Umatilla.