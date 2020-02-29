Raise a Fork for a Good Cause! LEASH, Inc. is hosting a “Spay”ghetti Dinner and Charity Auction on Feb. 29 at Eustis Service Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $25.
All are invited to attend this fun evening that will help LEASH, Inc. provide spay and neuter certificates for dogs of Lake County residents who are not able to afford this procedure for their pet.
Dinner will include spaghetti, dessert, and beverages (iced tea, lemonade, beer or wine). Additional beer and wine will be available for additional purchase.
5-6 p.m. — Happy Hour when attendees can socialize and review auction items. 6-7 p.m. is dinner. 7-8 p.m. is auction and prize lottery.
Eustis Service Center is located at 301 West Ward Avenue, Eustis, FL. Tickets may be purchased by calling Sue Richter at 407-399-4204 or via email at suerichter@ live.com.
Checks, credit cards and Paypal are accepted. LEASH, Inc., which stands for Love, Enrichment, Adoption, Shelter and Health, is a non-profit organization working in conjunction with the Lake County Animal Shelter and other groups to improve the quality of life and shelter living conditions of homeless animals transitioning to forever homes. The organization was conceived with the purpose of providing opportunities for people in the community to help improve the lives of homeless animals at the shelter. Volunteers walk dogs, provide temporary foster homes, involve children with learning to care for pets, provide microchips for pets, and provide spaying and neutering for pet owners unable to pay for the services. To learn more about LEASH, Inc., visit leashinc.org.