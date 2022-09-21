Sept. 24–25, the public is invited to attend the inaugural Speak Out event, a two-day program designed to educate, engage and entertain attendees while working toward ending the stigma surrounding mental illness.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and this program has been organized by Elaine Sephton to raise awareness about brain health, as well as the Rest & Renew Foundation, which she founded earlier this year.
At the all-day Saturday program, the focus will be on adult stories, with people sharing about their experiences with ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, post-partum depression and more. A free lunch will be available to attendees.
Sunday, the afternoon-only program will focus on youth, who will share about ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, bipolar diagnoses and more.
Attendees can attend all or parts of the sessions.
The event will be held at Living Drama Theatre, located at 431 Plaza Drive in Eustis, and available online, as well.