Mark your calendars for a special concert of Music of the Church hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora.
Singers in the May 17 concert include Tiffany Coburn, Janelle Woodyard and Kasey Titkemeyer, along with pianist Randy Frieling. They will present a concert of favorite hymns of the church, including “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and “How Great Thou Art.”
These artists have performed all over the world, including at venues such as the Crystal Cathedral and Carnegie Hall.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 222 West Sixth Avenue in Mount Dora.
The concert is free, and all are welcome.