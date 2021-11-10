At this year’s annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, the fundraiser received support from several area law enforcement agencies. Joining the run were members of law enforcement agencies in Mount Dora, Eustis, Clermont and Oakland, as well as Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Correctional Institution representatives and others associated with Special Olympics.
The Oct. 26 event was held to promote awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics and people with special needs.
The walk/run started at the Special Olympic Florida headquarters in Clermont, preceded by speeches by Clermont Mayor Tim Murry and Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway.
The symbolic torch was brought in from overseas and passed to each law enforcement agency in the state, according to a Clermont Police Department news release.