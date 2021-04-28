Special Olympics Florida, with its headquarters based right here in Lake County, in Clermont, has a redesigned specialty license plate.
Since its offering in 1994, the specialty license plate helps Special Olympics Florida by providing funding to maintain the organization’s ongoing initiatives supporting over 60,000 athletes across the state.
Cost is an additional $15 above the standard plate cost. The first $5 million in revenue collected annually from the sale of this plate is allocated to Special Olympics Florida to be used for Special Olympics purposes.
The Special Olympics specialty license plate was enacted by the Florida Legislature in 1993, and this is its first redesign.
In addition, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” a new Walt Disney World Florida license plate benefiting Make-A-Wish, can be preordered for $25. The first-ever Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate celebrates the park’s 50th anniversary with a castle logo on a royal blue background. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.
A minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers are required to be sold by the state over a 24-month period for any new plate design before manufacturing can begin. More than 8,000 Disney plates had been presold by mid-April.
A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates and information on how to purchase them can be found at www.flhsmv.gov.