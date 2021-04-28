cakes

In our April 21 article about Stavros and Sons of Eustis, we forgot to mention the sweetest part about the place – Heather Kountanis makes specialty cakes for customers to enjoy. Sometimes themed with a nearby holiday, Kountanis bakes her cakes with lots of love and care. This photo features their fresh lemon cake and chocolate fudge cake topped with Kit Kats and York Peppermint Patties. You can check out what’s being baked up at Stavros and Sons on their Facebook page at Stavros and Sons Pizza Eustis.