Families interested in seeing a yard filled with Halloween decorations will want to drive by the Robertson residence, at 113 N. Lakeshore Blvd. in Howey-in-the-Hills, where the owners spent weeks getting their spooky display ready for viewing. Their neighbor Chuck Tocco, a professional photographer, took these photos for them and posted several on Mount Dora/Eustis social media sites. Tocco said the posts received more than 400 responses from people eager to see the display. The Robertsons will be lighting up the “cemetery” on the next two weeks each Friday and Saturday from dusk until 9:30 p.m.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…