In recognition of National Black History Month, these three profiles celebrate local military personnel who have served and continue to serve our country.
Courage, service personified by Bates Avenue High alum
Eustis icon and retired Marine Corps Sergeant Major Robert Benn is always part of the local conversation whenever Black History Month is celebrated.
Benn completed Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, just weeks after receiving his diploma in 1968 as a member of Bates Avenue High School’s last graduating class.
And the Eagle Scout was still just 17 when he “landed in a hot LZ his first day in Vietnam,” he said, earning the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat during the TET Offensive. An usually fast rise to the NCO ranks and two tours as a drill instructor followed.
Upon retirement from the Marines, where his postings included Philadelphia, Southern California and training with South Korean forces at the DMZ, the decorated veteran became a Minister of the Gospel – highlighted by a pastorate at Gethsemane Baptist Church on Bay Street in Eustis.
Doing his part to right wrongs
Black History Month calls to mind the initiative of Eustis’ former Army Corporal Robert Lee Dunston, drafted in 1953.
Dunston has a reputation for friendliness, but he can be tough when circumstances require – and such was the case in the U.S. Army supply unit where he stocked and issued tactical gear as a private first class at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
The corporal promotion list was announced, via posting to the company bulletin board. But one name was omitted: Robert Lee Dunston’s.
“Which did not add up,” Dunston said, given his high marks and work ethic. “Plus, promotion to NCO meant a kick-up in salary and more responsibility.”
Dunston did not want to think racism was a factor, “but I was the only black thing on that hill,” he said.
So off he went, with dispatch, to see the supply officer – a captain – to have a deliberate, profanity-laced discussion.
Dunston’s company commander, a young first lieutenant, heard the entire conversation, as his office was located on the other side of the wall from the supply officer’s. The “LT” grabbed his first sergeant and the pair headed straight to battalion headquarters to correct what he felt was an obvious injustice.
The next day, a company clerk posted a new corporal promotion list on the bulletin board. “But this one was out of alphabetical order,” recalled Dunston, smiling. “The first name on the list started with the letter “D” – for “Dunston.”
Dunston gained some yardage that day in the fight for equality in the armed forces – during a time when progress was neither easy nor quick.
Eustis Panther alum noted for excellence
It’s fair to say that U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Parks, a multi-sport standout and top scholar during his Eustis High School days, is already on his way to becoming the kind of leader who would be pointed to with pride during future Black History Month observances.
And any other kind of event where excellence is saluted.
The West Point graduate today commands the 1st Battalion of the 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson, Colorado.
Parks, an Airborne soldier who is also a graduate of the arduous Ranger School regimen, has combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan under his belt and, last year, completed requirements for a Ph.D. at Auburn University.
Information compiled courtesy United Veterans of Lake County.