Spring is in the air, although the actual first day of spring isn’t until March 20. Last week, Clermont News Leader editor Laura Bennett-Kimble captured this photo of a busy red-shouldered hawk as it flew a fluffy tuft of Spanish moss back to its nest.
Latest e-Edition
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…