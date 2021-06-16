People who struggle with low income, limited English proficiency, homelessness or mental illness have historically relied on meeting with us in person at our local offices to get the help they need. Currently, due to COVID-19, Social Security offices are open only for in-person appointments for limited, critical situations, depending upon local office conditions.
To serve those who need us most, we’ve partnered with community-based groups to launch a national outreach campaign. The goal of the campaign is to increase public awareness of our Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefit programs and support third-party groups that are assisting vulnerable individuals to apply for benefits. The SSI and SSDI programs provide critical financial assistance, and, in many cases, grant access to healthcare and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Key components of our outreach campaign include working with community-based groups that can assist with taking applications for SSI and SSDI, and adding new online tools and informational pages.
These include resources for people helping others access our services at
www.ssa.gov/thirdparty and outreach materials for partner groups working with vulnerable populations at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/groups/vulnerable-populations.html.
Updated information for faith-based and community groups includes a new toolkit and fact sheets about SSI and SSDI, at