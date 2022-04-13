Effective April 7, local Social Security offices resumed in-person services.
“Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices.Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Social Security Administration acting commissioner. To avoid waiting in line, Kijakazi encourages those who can to use online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, and to schedule appointments in advance.
“Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures includ-ing masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. We will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them,” Kijakazi said.
The SSA is transitioning to a new phone system, which means some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call.
“We sincerely regret this disruption and recommend people call when our na-tional 800 number (800-772-1213) may be less busy, such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time or later in the week. Like our offices, our waits are generally shorter later in the month,” Kijakazi said.
To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/gethelp and www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.