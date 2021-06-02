When COVID-19 vaccinations became available earlier this year, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mount Dora was one of the first sites in Lake County to offer immunization services.
From January through the beginning of May, Lake County Department of Health employees and Lake Technical College nursing students administered more than 30,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the church.
“People were anxious to get their shots. It was heartbreaking to hear their stories. In the end, we were able to fit everyone in,” said Mary Grace Baugh, director of operations for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Until the program ended in May, St. Patrick’s offered the vaccinations most weekdays, with lines of cars often snaked around the parish. The urgency to get vaccinated prompted some residents to line up before dawn, according to a church news release, with one man parking his RV the night before to ensure a premium space in line.
Mount Dora Police, health care workers and volunteers made sure that the vaccination site ran smoothly, ensuring drivers’ safety while they waited their turn for first and second doses.
“I was especially impressed with the friendliness and helpfulness of the Mount Dora Police. Whether they were offering snacks, golf cart rides or offering to watch your car and move it if needed if you had to use the bathroom or walk a dog. They were there to assist,” said Leesburg resident Ray Ariemma, who was vaccinated at the church. “Although it was a five-hour wait from start to finish, everyone made it a pleasant experience and could not have been more helpful. I know many people were impressed with St. Pat’s site, and everyone there working made it as pleasant as possible. We were sincerely grateful to all.”
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church also organized a special inoculation outreach on May 2 for the large Hispanic community in greater Mount Dora. More than 277 people showed up on a Sunday to get their second shots.
“At first we weren’t sure how the vaccination site would work. But it was very organized and filled a community need. In the end, that’s what a church is supposed to do – fill a community need,” Baugh said.