St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Lemon and Mary in Eustis, will hold its annual bazaar to celebrate 140 of service to the Eustis community. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
The cornerstone for the historic church was laid in 1882 and there will be a memorial plaque dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Local and state dignitaries have been invited to attend.
A live auction will be held at 10:30 in front of the Parish Hall on Lemon. Over 20 high-end items will be auctioned off. Church tours led by parishioners in period costume will begin at the front doors at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served in the Parish Hall beginning at 11:15. Also inside the Parish Hall, the Parish Pantry will sell homemade baked goods and there will be a drawing for a “Gift Card Tree” and a silent auction for designer handbags filled with goodies. The drawing for these will be held at 2 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
In Wisdom Hall, a huge room will hold all kinds of holiday decorations for sale. Local businesses will have small Christmas trees decorated and there will be a $5 wrapped gift sale.
In Chappel Hall, you’ll find all manner of locally made crafts (including craft supplies) and a gift shop.
Outside in the parking lot there will be over 50 vendors in 10’ x 10, spaces selling or advertising a variety of items and organizations. (Call the church office at 352-357-4358 to reserve a space for only $25.) Also outside there will be a plant sale, scarecrow contest with prizes, live entertainment and children’s activities.
In addition, our beautiful Thrift Shop & Boutique will be open and decorated for the coming holidays.
All are welcome to come and help St. Thomas celebrate its 140th anniversary! For more information, contact the church office at 352-357-4358.