Florida Interim Education Commissioner Jacob Oliva has named Stacia Werner, assistant principal of Beverly Shores Elementary School in Leesburg, as the 2022 Florida Assistant Principal of the Year. The 2022 winner receives a $2,500 prize.
A representative from the Florida Department of Education joined Superintendent Diane Kornegay and other district leaders in making the surprise announcement at the school on May 23.
“I am blessed, grateful and humbled. I couldn’t be prouder of my school. I know we’re going to go even higher – nothing but great things for this group. I’m a better person for having been here and grateful to them for making me who I am,” Werner said.
Werner joined Lake County Schools in 2014 as an instructional coach, then served as a curriculum resource teacher at Treadway Elementary. She was appointed assistant principal at Beverly Shores Elementary in 2019. She oversees Title I events and is an administrator of first grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, Exceptional Student Education and academic coaches. She also is the school’s safety and health coordinator and the administrative liaison for the School Advisory Council.
“Stacia Werner is the best of the best and worthy of the honor of Florida’s Assistant Principal of the Year,” Kornegay said. “Her strength in improving student achievement is matched by her ability to create a strong and supportive school culture, a place where everyone wants to be.”
Since joining the school’s turnaround effort in 2019, Werner has been recognized for modeling the values and attitudes necessary for student achievement, and her coaching background provides a unique capacity to build student relationships, according to a news release from the school district.
The Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award was established in 1997, and nomination packets are sent to district superintendents each year. District may nominate only one assistant principal. Qualifications include that the candidate must have been an assistant principal at a public school two years or more and been at his or her current school not less than one year preceding the filing of the application, according to the FDOE.