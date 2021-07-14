Hurricane season has just started, but as many people know, giant storms can decide to take aim at any time throughout the year. While the potential impact and landfall of these storms is unknown, boaters should still be prepared and know what steps need to be taken.
The non-profit Sea Tow Foundation offers boaters the following tips on how to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. And it all starts now before any storms are predicted in the area.
Ensure You’re Insured. A boat that is damaged by a hurricane can wind up costing far more to fix than a marine insurance policy costs annually. Review your boat policy’s requirements and be sure to comply with them. Boat owners whose insurance requires them to relocate their vessels out of a hurricane zone should do so by the date specified in their policy.
Develop a Plan. Most insurance providers require a formal written Storm Plan detailing where and how your boat will be secured during a major storm. Ask a responsible person to execute the plan if you are out of town when a hurricane threatens.
No Loose Cannons. Check with your marina, storage facility or the owner of the private dock where your boat is moored to be sure it can remain there during a hurricane. If it can stay, know the procedure for securing not only your boat, but those docked around it, as well. Another boat that breaks loose in a hurricane can wind up damaging your boat.
Smooth Move. If you have to move your boat from its current location in the event of a storm, decide where you are going to have it hauled before a hurricane is forecast. Check with your local Sea Tow operator to see what pre-storm haul-out services are offered in your area.
Shoot Your Boat. Make an inventory, preferably by video, of all valuable fixed items such as marine electronics that you cannot remove from your boat. Store all of the boat’s documents, including your marine insurance policy, in a secure place off of the vessel and take digital scans of them to keep on your phone or computer.
Keep an Eye to the Sky. Lastly, closely monitor local and national weather services, including NOAA Weather Radio and the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center for updates on storms and their predicted path.
Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes
877-800-1492