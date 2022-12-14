At the Dec. 6 meeting of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, a new chair and vice chair were chosen by the board.
District 2 County Commissioner Sean Parks, who had served as chairman of the board for the past two years, presided over the session until District 3 County Commissioner Kirby Smith, who had been vice chairman, was unanimously voted in as the new chairman. They cheerfully switched chairs when the transition took place.
District 1 County Commissioner Douglas Shields is the new vice chair of the board.
The regular meeting was preceded by a special meeting, State of the County 2022, which included a video presentation, “State of the County 2022 – Building the Future Together,” highlighting the county’s events and accomplishments during 2022.
In the video, Parks says, “This year, Lake County faced unprecedented challenges and celebrated exciting successes.”
He continued, “Lake County’s board and staff continue to focus on strong community ties, responsible economic growth and reliable essential services. These three goals are the motivation for innovation within the county as we work together to make our county a great place to live for current and future generations.”
Jennifer Barker, county manager, listed some of those challenges – two hurricanes, flooding and an animal shelter at full capacity – in the video. Then, county agencies and departments provide information about their activities during the year, with details and images highlighting individual departments.
The video can be viewed on the county’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLBCC.
The special meeting also included announcement of Micki Blackburn as the newest addition to the Lake County Women’s Hall of Fame (See related story).
In attendance and recognized by Parks were District 31 Representative Keith Truenow of Tavares, a representative for Congressional District 11 Representative Daniel Webster, State District 25 Representative Taylor Yarkosky, Lake County Property Appraiser Carey Baker, Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, Eustis Mayor Michael Holland, Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile and other government elected officials and staff members.
The special and regular meetings took place at the Lake County Administrative Building in Tavares. To view a complete recording of both, along with other Lake County Board of County Commissioners information, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/board-of-county-commissioners/board-meetings.