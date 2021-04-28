The Florida Department of Environmental Protection recently announced state park fees for camping/cabin reservations the upcoming summer season, and related utility fees that will increase to $7, effective May 5. All other fees remain unchanged, including entry fees for Florida’s state parks and trails.
The Florida Park Service has not increased any fees since 2009. Subsequent increases in utility fees are proportionate with increasing costs of electric power, water, sewer and utility maintenance.
The fee schedule will be as follows: Non-refundable reservation fee per reservation – $6.70. Cancellation fee assessed for each reservation cancelled – $17.75. Transfer fee when making reservation change – $10. Utility fee – $7.
Currently, fees are collected for making, changing and canceling reservations. There will be no change in these fees under the new fee schedule, and they will continue to be collected at the time reservations are made, changed or canceled. Utility fees, which are currently collected from day campers using park utilities, will be extended to cabin stays and overnight campsites using electric and water. The fee will be assessed daily.
The current fee schedule and additional fee information can be found at FloridaStateParks.org/fees.
For more details on prices for individual state parks or general information about the Florida state park system, visit FloridaStateParks.org.