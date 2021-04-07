The Bay Street Players is performing Neil Simon’s farce “Rumors” through April 18 at The State Theatre of Eustis, 109 N. Bay Street, Eustis.
Directed by the theatre’s artistic director and three-time regional Emmy winner Carlos Francisco Asse, the play stars Kristi Bell-Boliek, Rick Breese, Adam Cornett, Hector DeLeon, Olivia Hern, Kirk Klemash and Shauna Liverotti, and features Mitch Bozeman and Paloma DeLeon.
From Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Neil Simon (“The Odd Couple,” “Sweet Charity,” “Barefoot in the Park”), “Rumors” tells the story of an elegant dinner party gone absurdly wrong. Four well-to-do couples arrive at the townhouse of a deputy New York City mayor and his wife on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary. The guests soon discover that the staff and hostess are missing and the host is lying incapacitated in the next room with a gunshot wound. Comic complications ensue as they decide they must do everything possible to conceal the evening’s events from the local police and the media for fear of a scandal. The result is a smart, intimate and joyous farce that leaves audiences wondering what could possibly happen next.
For tickets and more information, call 352-357-7777 or visit eustisstatetheatre.org.