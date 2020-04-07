Lake County residents and businesses are expected to obey Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Executive Order (20-91) for all Floridians to stay home, except for those obtaining or providing essential services or activities, according to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. Here’s what that means for residents.
You can still participate in essential travel: going to grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations for fuel, and attending doctors’ appointments and religious services.
Essential activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) include walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running and swimming. Lake County parks remain open; however, restroom facilities within parks are closed until further notice.
Please note, senior citizens and individuals with significant underlying medical conditions are required to stay home to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
For the latest Lake County information, residents can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov and follow Emergency Management at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement and www.twitter.com/lakeemergency.