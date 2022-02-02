The theme for this year’s statewide Black History Month student art and essay contests will be “Celebrating African-American Contributions to Florida’s History,” according to First Lady Casey DeSantis.
“Black History Month is an opportunity for students to learn about the contributions African-Americans have made throughout Florida’s history,” DeSantis said in a recent news release. “Over the next month, we will be honoring these contributions and their benefits to Florida’s communities. I encourage all Florida students to join us by participating in this month’s art and essay contests.”
Black History Month is celebrated each February.
Students in grades K-3 can participate in an art contest. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Two winners will be selected.
Students in grades 4-12 can participate in an essay contest. Each student can submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school student (grades 4-5), one middle school student (grades 6-8) and one high school student (grades 9-12). Each winner will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.
Additionally, the the Black History Month Excellence in Education Award is open to all full-time educators in an elementary, middle or high school in Florida. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school teacher, one middle school teacher and one high school teacher. Nominations may be submitted by a principal, teacher, parent/guardian or student.
Student contest forms and educator nomination forms must be mailed to Volunteer Florida, Black History Month Committee, 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, Florida 32308, or submitted online at www.FloridaBlackHistory.com.
All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 18.