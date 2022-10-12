Last month, the Lake County School Board presented awards to district schools that met requirements to be distinguished as STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) schools, based on activities from 2021–2022.

Elementary STEAM schools are required to have a school level STEAM collaborative team that implements:

• Problem-based learning experiences integrating science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics at all grade levels;

• STEAM Bowl team practice documentation;

• Participation in a STEAM Bowl competition for grades 3-5;

School and district Science and Engineering Fair participation in K-5 classrooms; and

• School-based STEAM Night

Elementary schools that earn the Gold STEAM School Award achieved all of these requirements with full participation from all of their students in grades 3–5 science projects.

Middle and high school requirements include:

• Participate in a STEAM-related competition

• School science fair participation completed by Dec. 20, 2021

• STEAM Family Night; and

• Problem-based learning experiences integrating math, science and other subjects provided at all grade levels.

Gold level middle and high schools met and exceeded all expectations of STEAM instruction in their school with evidence of culturally embedded STEM instruction school-wide and in each classroom. Silver level schools met most of the expectations and are actively working toward culturally embedded STEAM instruction. Bronze level schools met some of the expectations and are in the beginning stages of integrating STEAM instruction in their school.

Congratulations to the following schools for their accomplishments:


GOLD STEAM SCHOOLS

Astatula Elementary    Beverly Shores Elementary      Clermont Elementary    Eustis Elementary     Eustis Height Elementary    Fruitland Park Elementary

Grassy Lake Elementar    Lake Pointe Academy K-8    Lost Lake Elementary    Sorrento Elementary    Tavares Elementary    Treadway Elementary

Triangle Elementary    Umatilla Elementary    Imagine South Lake        Spring Creek Charter    East Ridge Middle    Eustis Middle

Gray Middle    Windy Hill Middle    South Lake High


SILVER STEAM SCHOOL

Pine Ridge Elementary    Seminole Springs Elementary


BRONZE STEAM SCHOOL

Leesburg Elementary

GOLD STEM SCHOOL

Cypress Ridge Elementary    Rimes Early Learning & Literacy Center

