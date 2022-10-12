Last month, the Lake County School Board presented awards to district schools that met requirements to be distinguished as STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) schools, based on activities from 2021–2022.
Elementary STEAM schools are required to have a school level STEAM collaborative team that implements:
• Problem-based learning experiences integrating science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics at all grade levels;
• STEAM Bowl team practice documentation;
• Participation in a STEAM Bowl competition for grades 3-5;
School and district Science and Engineering Fair participation in K-5 classrooms; and
• School-based STEAM Night
Elementary schools that earn the Gold STEAM School Award achieved all of these requirements with full participation from all of their students in grades 3–5 science projects.
Middle and high school requirements include:
• Participate in a STEAM-related competition
• School science fair participation completed by Dec. 20, 2021
• STEAM Family Night; and
• Problem-based learning experiences integrating math, science and other subjects provided at all grade levels.
Gold level middle and high schools met and exceeded all expectations of STEAM instruction in their school with evidence of culturally embedded STEM instruction school-wide and in each classroom. Silver level schools met most of the expectations and are actively working toward culturally embedded STEAM instruction. Bronze level schools met some of the expectations and are in the beginning stages of integrating STEAM instruction in their school.
Congratulations to the following schools for their accomplishments:
GOLD STEAM SCHOOLS
Astatula Elementary Beverly Shores Elementary Clermont Elementary Eustis Elementary Eustis Height Elementary Fruitland Park Elementary
Grassy Lake Elementar Lake Pointe Academy K-8 Lost Lake Elementary Sorrento Elementary Tavares Elementary Treadway Elementary
Triangle Elementary Umatilla Elementary Imagine South Lake Spring Creek Charter East Ridge Middle Eustis Middle
Gray Middle Windy Hill Middle South Lake High
SILVER STEAM SCHOOL
Pine Ridge Elementary Seminole Springs Elementary
BRONZE STEAM SCHOOL
Leesburg Elementary
GOLD STEM SCHOOL
Cypress Ridge Elementary Rimes Early Learning & Literacy Center