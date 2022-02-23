Gordon MacPherson of Mount Dora shared this photo from the city’s recent Jane Austen Fest, which celebrated the English author with a “Regency Evening at the Manor,” four-course afternoon tea, numerous workshops and an authentic Jane Austen Regency Ball.
Here, participants line up on the first day of the festival to visit the Donnelly House.
