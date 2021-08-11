The Colonial Pipeline was hacked by digital bandits located in Russia.
What was our government’s response? They said this new international Mafia is the fault of USA businesses.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, among others, wants to pass increased regulations and rules on private industry regarding cybersecurity.
Here we go again – big government creating more rules for the rest of us, while failing to look in the mirror and realize government is a big part of the problem.
A few years ago, our company was hacked and held for ransom: $100,000. First, we called local law enforcement. It is a crime, after all. They told us to call the FBI. The FBI told us that they couldn’t or wouldn’t help us.
We chose not to pay. We spent the same $100,000 for a national third-party cyberattack rescue firm to clean our computers. It took a month before we were fully operational. Our company had plenty of security, but someone opened the wrong email attachment.
David, a very senior executive at a publicly traded cybersecurity firm, told me about how one of their multi-billion hedge fund clients was almost hacked.
The CEO’s wife was on vacation in Italy buying art. The CFO of the hedge fund got an email from the CEO’s wife asking the CFO to wire $79,457 to an Italian art gallery, with a picture of the art being purchased. This was not out of the ordinary, but the CFO decided to check with the CEO’s wife first. That’s how he found out the email requesting money was not from her.
Recently, an accounting person named Joann H. called me and asked me about an invoice I had approved and asked her to pay. It came in via what surely looked like my email address. It was not me. Instead, it was an internet worm designed to get inside the accounting system and wreak havoc.
Republicans and Democrats say it is high time business took cybersecurity seriously. Seriously? Private industry in the USA already spends far more on cybersecurity than any country’s government in the world. U.S. businesses spend $21 billion on technology security.
The reason hackers can penetrate the multilevel defenses of most companies is because hacking is high reward, low risk. Hackers know if they hold up Colonial Pipeline for $5 million, nothing will happen to them. The FBI and the U.S. government will do nothing. Hey, there’s lots of other crimes and nobody died.
Our government’s top-secret intelligence agency, the National Security Agency, was itself hacked and the cybercriminals stole the very best, most sophisticated hacking tools from the NSA to use against us. Yet, Democrats and Republicans say it is time for businesses to get serious about cybercrime?
Outside the National Security Agency, probably the most sophisticated cyberattack threat analysis groups are located at Google or perhaps Microsoft. They are doing the real work defending us from the national and international computer crime syndicates.
The only way to get serious about cybercrime and preventing more Colonial Pipelines is if the FBI and the federal government finally decide to take this seriously. Here’s what our government should do.
These thugs are no different than the old-fashioned Mafia asking for protection money. We neutered the Mafia by creating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. We should apply very rigorous RICO laws to this new brand of Mafia and particularly the rogue nations that shelter them.
The USA should create a Federal Emergency Management Agency arm to physically and financially help companies recover from a ransomware attack – but only if they do not pay off the attackers. If no one in America pays, because our federal government financially has our back, then the ransomware hacks on American businesses will dramatically decrease.
Anyone can buy and sell cryptocurrency in unlimited amounts enabling these cyber-blackmailers. Your bank has to report to the Feds if you deposit $10,000 cash into your bank account. Why isn’t crypto subject to the same U.S. oversight and rules?
Instead of blaming business, Democrats and Republicans should quit their yapping, do their job and help fix the problem. How many days do we need to be without gasoline or power, or water, for Republicans and Democrats to work together and stop this new Mafia protection racket?
