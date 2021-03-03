Last October, the Leesburg Center for the Arts (CFA) kickstarted a program aimed at giving regional artists space to exhibit and bring attention to the potential of vacant downtown buildings. The program, known as the Storefront Art Program, is now exhibiting its second group of artists.
Current exhibiting artists are Zach Hussein, Joanna Smitherman, Carl Scharwath, Michel Bergeron, Kelley Batson, Benjamin McKinney and Katreena Tayong Markeci. Works on display have included a wide variety of mediums, including photography, fluid painting, felting, pencil on paper and graphic art.
“It means a lot to me, especially as a self-taught artist, to be given this platform because the biggest challenge of an artist today is really advertising and getting noticed. It is so encouraging to know as an artist, that I have this support through Leesburg Center for the Arts,” said Katreena Tayong Markeci.
Artists who have participated have ranged from full time professional artists to high school students. The exhibit will change out twice a year. Artists using any medium and in any stage of their career may apply.
Zach Hussein, a local high school student and program participant, said, “Being included as part of the storefront art exhibit is a really cool feeling... This is the first time any of my art has ever been displayed, and it feels really good. “
Artists interested in the program may apply on the CFA website on the Call for Artists page, www.leesburgsarts.com/call-for-artists. All works submitted for display must be original. There is a rolling deadline and artist selection is ongoing. There is no fee to apply. For more information on Lake Port Square, which is sponsoring the program, visit www.lakeportseniorliving.com.