Did you know Beacon College, located at 105 East Main Street in Leesburg, offers monthly speaker programs open to the public?
The next Beacon Salon Series presentation will be Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., with Caren Neile, Ph.D., who will present “Only in Florida: The Case for Community Storytelling.”
Using her book, “Only in Florida: Why the Manatee Crossed the Road,” a compilation of stories collected throughout Florida, Neile will discuss the goal of connecting neighbors to neighbors and to the areas in which they live, as well as introduce her philosophy of community storytelling and how-to information to bring storytelling into listeners’ own lives.
Neile has published several books and taught storytelling studies at Florida Atlantic University since 2001. A performance storyteller, she also hosts The Public Storyteller on public radio WLRN.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Beacon College will make decisions on whether events will be in-person or streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and LakeFront TV shortly before each scheduled date.
The speaker series runs through April 2022. The next will be “Protecting the Home Front: Women in Civil Defense During the 1950s,” by Michael Scheibach, Ph.D., on Dec. 7.
Registration is required for in-person events or to participate in live Zoom Q&As.
For a list of upcoming programs and registration information, visit