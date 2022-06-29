July 14, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties will begin a free 15-week program designed to provide families from all walks of life opportunity to become stronger.
Focused on the areas of income, education and health, the Stronger Families Program will meet each Thursday, 5:30–7:30 p.m., to share guidance, instruction and resources with participants.
“The goal of the new instructional program is to provide a hand up in the areas in which your family wants to see improvement,” United Way of Lake and Sumter says. “Maybe you want your children to be better prepared to enter school and aren’t sure what to do, or where to find the time, to help them get ready. Maybe you want to make more money or get a degree, buy a home or simply save more of the money you’re getting. Maybe you want to learn how to make more healthy meals for you, shop on a budget, make a food budget, or stretch those dollars even further for doctors’ visits, glasses, or the dentist.”
In addition, prizes, snacks and case management will be available at each session. The program, to be held in the Sumter location, is open to a maximum of 30 participants.
To register, visit https://www.uwls.org/stronger-families.
The next Lake County-based Stronger Families Program is planned for January 2023.