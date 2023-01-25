The Coalition for Housing and Economic Development, Lake100 and Lake County have partnered with Strong Towns, a national nonprofit that helps people build safe and financially strong cities, to host the Community Action Lab.
“Lake County is proud to be engaged with the Strong Towns initiative,” said Lake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kirby Smith. “Working towards housing accessibility and financial prosperity for all is a priority for our community. Lake County looks forward to working together to protect the quality of life for our residents.”
During this two-year program, Strong Towns will support identifying specific needs and challenges Lake County residents face and addressing them using local resources.
The program kicked off with two days of public events: Leesburg on Jan. 18 at The Venetian Center, and Clermont on Jan. 19 at the Clermont Art and Recreation Center.
At each event, Strong Towns founder Charles Marohn discussed how to manage growth in a way that promotes economic prosperity for cities and residents over the long term. Residents will participate in the Community Action Lab by attending town hall events, joining a local leadership team, or completing surveys.
Strong Towns produces articles, studies, books, classes and free resources. Learn more at https://www.strongtowns.org/about. or contact Lauren Fisher, communications manager, at 844-218-1681 or lauren@strongtowns.org.