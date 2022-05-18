Every spring, a nationwide high school art competition sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives gives kids a chance to share their artwork through displays in representative offices.
May 9, District 11 Rep. Daniel Webster announced the winners of this year’s congressional art competition, themed “The Wonders of Florida.”
Angeleah Zelney, of South Sumter High School, won first place. Second place went to home-schooled Anna Sheppard of Citrus County, and Jia Wei Chen of Montverde Academy in Lake County placed third.
“Every year I am encouraged and impressed by the talented student artists and dedicated teachers that participate in this program. This year is no different – the judges and I were in awe of the overwhelming amount of quality artwork submitter by 180 exceptionally talented high school students,” Webster said in his newsletter.
This year’s individual county winners for District 11 are Gabriel Reyes of Belleview High School, Marion County; Collin Esperto of Tavares High School, Lake County; Zachariah Hussein of The Villages Charter High School, Sumter County; Ailah Dilly of F.W. Springstead High School, Hernando County; and Brooke Hurst of Crystal River High School, Citrus County.
The Congressional Art Competition gives student artists opportunity for their works to be recognized and displayed in the U.S. Capitol. The contest, which began in 1982, is open to all high school students in Florida’s 11th Congressional District.
For information on the 2023 competition, contact Natasha Dobkowski at Natasha.Dobkowski@mail.house.gov or 352-241-9220.