After requesting input from parents, students, employees and other stakeholders, Lake County Schools has set its schedule for the 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 school years.
The next school session will begin on Aug. 10, 2023, and include a full week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for winter break. That school year will end on May 24, 2024.
The 2024–2025 school year will begin on Aug. 12, 2024, and also will include a full week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for winter break. The school year will end on May 29, 2025.
The district’s calendar committee, which includes employees and parents, developed two student calendar options for each of the school years. A link to the survey presenting the options was posted on the district website and its Facebook and Twitter pages. The link also was emailed to parents.
For both school years, the school board unanimously voted in favor of the option with the highest level of support from stakeholders. The 2023–2024 calendar was favored by 55% of survey respondents, and the 2024–2025 calendar was favored by 57% of respondents.
The new calendars were approved by the school board at their Feb. 27 meeting.
See the calendars at https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/calendar/student-calendar.