Lake County Museum of Art recently announced the winners of its 2021 Lake County Student Holiday Card Contest. They are:

 

Elementary:

First place: Edgar Jimenez, Clermont Elementary

Second place: Mia Wilder, Lost Lake Elementary

Third place: Aurora Stam, Modern Schoolhouse

Middle:

First place: Ava Worstman, Tavares Middle

Second place: Rosabella Palanti, Montverde Academy

Third place: Ashton Huffman, Tavares Middle

High:

First place: Jery Chen, Montverde Academy

Second place: Gaia Porter, South Lake High

Third place: Marlanna Garcia, South Lake High

People’s Choice: Conor Malaghan from Groveland Elementary

For more information, visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.

Recommended for you