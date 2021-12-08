Lake County Museum of Art recently announced the winners of its 2021 Lake County Student Holiday Card Contest. They are:
Elementary:
First place: Edgar Jimenez, Clermont Elementary
Second place: Mia Wilder, Lost Lake Elementary
Third place: Aurora Stam, Modern Schoolhouse
Middle:
First place: Ava Worstman, Tavares Middle
Second place: Rosabella Palanti, Montverde Academy
Third place: Ashton Huffman, Tavares Middle
High:
First place: Jery Chen, Montverde Academy
Second place: Gaia Porter, South Lake High
Third place: Marlanna Garcia, South Lake High
People’s Choice: Conor Malaghan from Groveland Elementary
For more information, visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.