After years of discussion and debate, Lake County students at all grade levels are now allowed to wear leggings to school when worn under a long shirt without being in violation of the district’s dress code.
The change is the result of a proposal brought to the Lake County School Board from the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee (SSAC), a group that formed this year to bring together student leaders from each Lake high school to weigh in on issues that directly affect students.
The school board, at their April 11 meeting, unanimously approved the proposed revisions to the district’s Dress and Grooming policy.
Prior to the change, “skin-tight recreation clothing” such as bike pants and leggings were prohibited unless they were worn under shorts, dresses or skirts that conformed to the dress code policy. But student leaders consulted with students at their schools and suggested a change to align with current styles and student preferences.
Other changes suggested by the SSAC that are now part of the board-approved policy revision include the following:
Students in middle and high school may wear sandals to school.
Students are allowed to wear most hats, sunglasses and other sun-protective wear while outdoors during school hours, including at recess, in physical education classes and during outdoor class transitions.
Oversized, baggy pants are permitted as long as they fit at the waistline.
Additionally, all shirts must cover the midriff, clothing may not contain any vulgar language or images, and tears or holes in clothing cannot reveal undergarments or skin above the upper thigh.
The complete revision of Board Policy 5511 can be found on the district website.
“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with other student advisors, not just in Florida, but across the country, and as far as I can find, Lake County is one of only a handful of districts in the entire state of Florida that has student representation directly to the school board,” Dencov Bryant, chairman of the SSAC, told the school board in a recent workshop. “And of that small number, there’s an even smaller percentage where the board and superintendent are very receptive to the students and their suggestions. So, I want to thank the board and the superintendent for always listening, not just to the students but to community stakeholders as well.”