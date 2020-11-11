Dining outside is more enjoyable for Mount Dora High School students, thanks to the Leesburg High School Construction Academy and some generous community sponsors. The LHS students built five picnic tables, which now are in the school’s courtyard and provide more places for students to be socially distant during lunch.
The tables, which cost $280 each to build, were underwritten by Artisan Laser Guild, Red Apples Media, Scott’s Roofing, Seabrook Family Trust and Vann Gannaway Chevrolet. Each table has a small plaque engraved with a sponsor’s name.
“This project is a win-win in that it provided Leesburg High School students with a chance to practice their skills while giving Mount Dora High School students a place to comfortably and safely gather,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director.