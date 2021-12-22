Several weeks ago, I addressed students and parents with concerns about social media challenges that were circulating among our students, daring them to vandalize school property, slap teachers and engage in acts of sexual harassment, assault and indecent exposure. One challenge involving the inhalation of chemical vapors even cost a student his life.
Our newly formed Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council shared my concerns, and as one of their first initiatives these student leaders decided to create a challenge of their own – a positive challenge. For the month of November, high schools in the district participated in “Thank a Teacher Month.” They competed against each other to see which school could generate the most thank-you notes by the end of the month.
Student governments at each school used their school announcements, social media platforms and other ways to promote this positive challenge and to warn against the dangerous ones. The project generated more than 2,000 notes from students, expressing gratitude to their teachers.
One note says, “Thank you for your tireless commitment both to academics and extracurriculars! You make me look forward to school and to learning!”
Another reads, “Thank you for teaching me the values of leadership and how to step up to take charge of any situation by using critical thinking.”
The project lifted teachers’ spirits and encouraged them, while also steering students away from risky behavior.
Mount Dora High School won the challenge with 546 students participating. That’s about half of their student population! Their school will win $1,000 to benefit the students. Tavares High was a close second with 596 students, or about 40 percent of their student population, participating.
East Ridge High came in third with 812 students, or about 32 percent of the student population, participating.
I want to thank our Student Advisory Council for leading this effort and I also want to thank all of the students who participated. This is the season for giving and for counting our blessings. I can’t think of a better gift than gratitude. Our district is blessed to have thoughtful student leaders making a difference on our campuses and in our community.
