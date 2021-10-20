Oct. 23, Lake County is hosting its 15th annual Stuff the Bus food drive, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Publix Super Market, located in the Tavares Crossroads at 2042 State Road 19 in Tavares.
All food donations will benefit the Lake Cares Food Pantry in Mount Dora, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization serving poor to middle-class families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Since the program began, Lake County Transit staff and volunteers have collected more than 60,000 pounds of food for those in need. This year, the county is seeking donations of nonperishable food to be stuffed inside a Lake County Connection bus.
Nonperishable food items accepted for donation include canned meats, vegetables, fruits, stews and chili, canned or dry soups, canned or packaged pasta, peanut butter, tea bags and ground coffee, hot and cold cereals, rice, cake and pancake mixes, syrup, powdered milk, juice boxes, granulated sugar, baby food and formula, granola and cereal bars and dry or canned pet food.
For more information, call 352-323-5733.