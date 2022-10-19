The 16th Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive returns Oct. 29, to benefit The Lake Cares Food Pantry, a local non-profit organization.
At the food drive, residents can place their donations inside a Lake County Connection bus. Nonperishable food items accepted are:
Canned meats, vegetables, fruits, stews, and chili, canned or dry soups, canned or packaged pasta.
Peanut butter, tea bags, ground coffee, hot and cold cereals, rice, cake, pancake mixes, syrup, powdered milk, juice boxes and granulated sugar.
Baby food and formula, granola and cereal bars.
Dry or canned pet food.
Over the past 15 years, Lake County Transit staff and volunteers have collected more than 60,000 pounds of food for families in the community.
The event will be 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Tavares Crossroads Publix Super Market, located at 2042 State Road 19.
“We ask residents to come together to provide nutrition directly to those who need assistance within Lake County,” the county said in a news release.
For more information, call the Lake County Office of Transit Services at 352-323-5733.