The annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive returns statewide to sup-port local communities in the fight against hun-ger. The Florida Depart-ment of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol will run the program through Nov. 30, collecting non-perishable food do-nations for food banks across the state.
“Generosity and kindness are gifts we can all share with one another this holiday season,” said FLHSMV executive director Terry L. Rhodes.
“Demonstrating care for your fellow neighbor can take on many forms, and our eighth annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive is a way for Floridians to give back to their communities and help provide relief to those who need it most.”
FHP is partnering with a network of local organizations whose mission is to deliver food and educate communities in the fight against hunger. Individuals wishing to do-nate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP station. Sumter County is within Troop C – Tampa.
Email Sgt. Steve Gaskins at SteveGas-kins@flhsmv.gov or call 813-215-1867 for more information. Lake County is within Troop D – Orlando. Email Lt. Kim Montes at KimMontes@ flhsmv.gov or call 407-249-7195 for more information.